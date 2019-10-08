New $3 Million Playground Coming to The Tulsa Zoo

By the spring of 2020, kids will be acting like animals at the Tulsa Zoo. The new Helmerich Behaving Like Animals Playground will allow children to experience monkey see monkey do by mimicking animal movement. The October 10th groundbreaking marks the newest project of the Building Beyond Phase 2 partnership between the City of Tulsa and Tulsa Zoo Management Inc.

The playground, which is designed for various age groups and accessibility levels, hopes to create empathy and passion for animals and all wildlife. Attractions like Ups and Downs, Hop to it, and Fledging Fun will combine play and learning as children gain understanding of the animals’ experiences.

All the while, the playground allows a prime view of the zoo from the sky walk.