New Council Takes Over This Afternoon

The women will out number the men as the new Tulsa City Council is sworn into office today. There will be six women and only three men on the new council. That is a Tulsa first.

The ceremony is this afternoon on the University of Tulsa campus in the Lorton Center. It will begin at 2 p.m.

Taking the oath for the first time will be:

Councilor-elect Crista Patrick (District 3)

Councilor-elect Kara Joy McKee (District 4)

Councilor-elect Cass Fahler (District 5)

Councilor-elect Lori Decter Wright (District 7)

Five returning City Councilors and returning City Auditor Cathy Criswell will also be sworn-in:

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper (District 1)

Councilor Jeannie Cue (District 2)

Councilor Connie Dodson (District 6)

Councilor Phil Lakin, Jr. (District 8)

Councilor Ben Kimbro (District 9)

The event will feature remarks by Council Vice-Chair Phil Lakin, Jr., City Auditor Cathy Criswell and Mayor G.T. Bynum. City of Tulsa Municipal Court Presiding Judge Gerald Hofmeister will administer the oaths of office.

The theme of this year’s inauguration is “Resilient Tulsa” and the diversity of our city. Information about the Resilient Tulsa strategy is available on the City of Tulsa website: https://www.cityoftulsa.org/government/resilient-tulsa/

The master of ceremonies and keynote speaker is Hannibal Johnson, attorney, author, professor and independent consultant specializing in diversity and inclusion/cultural competence issues and nonprofit governance.

Immediately following the inauguration ceremony, the City Council will hold its first meeting to elect the Chair and Vice-Chair.