New Life for Old Idea; South Tulsa Toll Bridge

An old proposal is being dusted off. The idea of a south Tulsa toll bridge across the Arkansas River is being floated again. This time the Muscogee-Creek Nation would build operate the bridge.

The tribe says the plan is in the conceptual stage and no alignment has been determined. However, City Councilor Phil Lakin, whose district the bridge would be in, understands a connection to Riverside Drive is under consideration. It would connect through land set-aside for Cousin’s park.

The councilor says it will take years to get all sides to agree and even longer to get permits and environmental impact studies completed.

Earlier proposals faced stiff opposition from neighborhood groups and the city of Tulsa. That alignment would have used Yale Avenue, which is two- lane. Riverside Drive is also two-lane but widens at 101stSouth.