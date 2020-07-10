New Mask Mandates: City Of Stillwater; Archdiocese of OKC

The City of Stillwater and the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City are the latest entities in Oklahoma to require the wearing of masks in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

The Stillwater City Council voted unanimously Thursday for an ordinance that requires face coverings to be worn in places like schools, churches, gyms, restaurants and bars, among others. 

"This sort of an ordinance where we're asking people, more people in the community to put their mask on [and] try to help slow the spread of this disease is the least onerous option," said Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce. "It is the easiest thing for all of us to do that does not include shutting down businesses, it does not include telling business owners what they can and can't sell."

Exemptions will exist for children under five, those with certain medical conditions, and others.

The ordinance is in effect until November 30th.

Also on Thursday, Archbishop Paul Coakley said face coverings would be required at all masses and church gatherings within the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.

"It is a small act of charity that promotes the health and well-being of others and can help Oklahoma and the nation eventually emerge from this crisis," Coakley said in a statement.

By following these guidelines carefully, we will be able to continue to celebrate public Masses and receive the nourishment we need through Holy Communion.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes for Health has strongly pushed for local governments nationwide to mandate mask wearing. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has repeatedly said he encourages the wearing of masks but has vowed to never require them. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt have both so far rejected calls for a mandate.

Norman is the largest municipality in Oklahoma to have implemented a citywide mask requirement.

KOSU'S Ryan LaCroix contributed reporting.

Norman City Council Votes To Mandate Masks

By Jul 8, 2020

The Norman City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a mandatory mask ordinance.

The measure passed 8-1 at the virtual meeting, and applies to public places including stores, retail establishments, houses of worship, among others.

"By God, if Texas can do it, then we can do it too," Mayor Breea Clark said before the motion passed. "Our residents are worth it."

"The lives of Norman residents are worth fighting for," Clark tweeted late Tuesday evening.

Bynum Tells Tulsans Not To Wait For Mask Mandate: 'Step Up And Do It Yourselves'

By Jul 8, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

With COVID-19 infection rates soaring both in Tulsa County and statewide, Mayor G.T. Bynum struck a familiar note at a Wednesday press conference, exhorting Tulsans to wear masks while also maintaining that he does not believe a policy requiring them is currently necessary.

"The reason we haven't done it yet to date is because we have not been told that there is just no other option and we have to do it," Bynum said.

Bynum has previously said he would implement such a policy if advised to do so by Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department.

Coronavirus Surge In Oklahoma Continues; Stitt Says 'Absolutely Not' To Reinstating Closures

By Jun 26, 2020
Facebook / Governor Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of the state medical association on Thursday called for Oklahoma to require that face masks be worn at businesses and in public places, as the state health department reported 438 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said at least 11,948 residents have been infected and 375 of them have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. 