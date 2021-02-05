A New Novel from the Tulsa-Based Writer Michael Wright: "The Chessmen"

Our guest is the Tulsa-based writer, creative writing teacher, playwright, and performer, Michael Wright. He's had an active, far-flung career in the dual worlds of literature and theatre. The author of novels, plays, poems, and varous performance-art and spoken-word experiments, Wright was also the 2010 Playwriting Teacher of the Year for the Association for Theatre in Higher Education and the winner of the Kennedy Center 2011 Milan Stitt Award for outstanding teaching and professional work in playwriting. He joins us to discuss his novel, which is his second; it's called "The Chessmen." Please note that Wright will soon take part in a virtual book-launch event, to be presented on Wednesday the 10th by Magic City Books. Details are posted here.