Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

A New Novel from the Tulsa-Based Writer Michael Wright: "The Chessmen"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Friday, February 5th.
    Aired on Friday, February 5th.

Our guest is the Tulsa-based writer, creative writing teacher, playwright, and performer, Michael Wright. He's had an active, far-flung career in the dual worlds of literature and theatre. The author of novels, plays, poems, and varous performance-art and spoken-word experiments, Wright was also the 2010 Playwriting Teacher of the Year for the Association for Theatre in Higher Education and the winner of the Kennedy Center 2011 Milan Stitt Award for outstanding teaching and professional work in playwriting. He joins us to discuss his novel, which is his second; it's called "The Chessmen." Please note that Wright will soon take part in a virtual book-launch event, to be presented on Wednesday the 10th by Magic City Books. Details are posted here

Tags: 
Novels
Teens and Adolescents
Writers on Writing
Baltimore
American Literature
Theater
American Plays and Playwrights
Creative Writing
Magic City Books
Tulsa's Local Arts Scene
Authors
Memoir and Autobiography
American Music

Related Content

"More Alive and Less Lonely: On Books and Writers" (Encore Presentation)

By Aug 15, 2017

(Note: This interview originally aired back in April.) On this installment of ST, the bestselling writer Jonathan Lethem is our guest. He's known for such celebrated novels as "Dissident Gardens," "The Fortress of Solitude," and "Motherless Brooklyn." He joins us to discuss his latest book, which is a gathering of nonfiction pieces. It's called "More Alive and Less Lonely: On Books and Writers," and it's an impressive collection of 50+ essays, some of them previously published and some newly written.

'Writers & Lovers' Captures The Cost Of Following A Dream That May Not Pay Off

By Mar 11, 2020

TERRY GROSS, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. Lily King's 2014 novel "Euphoria" was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and made most critics' best books list that year. King has just brought out her fifth novel called "Writers & Lovers," and our book critic Maureen Corrigan says it's another winner.

'Filth Elder' John Waters Says There Are Still 'Plenty Of Rules' Left To Break

By May 20, 2019

Cult filmmaker and self-described "filth elder" John Waters, 73, has plenty of ideas about what older people should and shouldn't do.

The worst thing, he says, is to get a convertible: "Because believe me, old age and windswept do not go hand in hand. It's really a bad look! You can't be trying too hard to rebel [when] you're older."

"Nights When Nothing Happened: A Novel"

By Dec 3, 2020

Our guest is the writer Simon Han, who was born in China, grew up in Texas, and was formerly a Tulsa Artist Fellow. He joins us to discuss his new novel, "Nights When Nothing Happened." As was noted of this tender and perceptive coming-of-age saga in a starred review in Kirkus: "Han expertly shifts the ground under the narrative, constantly shaking the snow globe to nudge the reader's perspective away from the familiar.... [The book's] characters are authentic, vulnerable, and utterly convincing, delivering one dynamite novel.

"American Neolithic: A Novel"

By Nov 11, 2019

Our guest is Terence Hawkins, whose second novel, "American Neolithic," was named a Kirkus Reviews Best of 2014. In a starred review, some five years ago, Kirkus called it "a towering work of speculative fiction." This book is now appearing in a revised, newly re-published edition, and Hawkins tells us about it on ST today. As the bestselling novelist Tom Perrotta has noted of this work: "A one-of-a-kind novel, a bizarre but gripping amalgam of anthropology, political diatribe, and speculative science fiction....

Sonja Sohn: Changing Baltimore Long After 'The Wire'

By editor Mar 15, 2012

For five seasons, actress Sonja Sohn played Detective Shakima "Kima" Greggs on the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire, which chronicled life — and death — on Baltimore's toughest streets.