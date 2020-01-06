New Phase of Cherry Street Project Means Reduced Lanes, No Street Parking Until Late 2020

Major work in a street rehab project is now underway on Cherry Street.

The City of Tulsa is making extensive street improvements. The work will mean no on-street parking and just one lane of traffic in both directions on 15th Street between Peoria and Utica avenues. City Field Engineering Manager Ryan McKaskle said things will be like that for awhile.

"Early summer, we should be wrapping up with the water line and the roadway work on the south side, and then we’ll be shifting the traffic to the newly improved side as we work on the north side lanes," McKaskle said.

The $5.7 million Improve Our Tulsa project includes replacing the six-inch water line under the street.

"The existing water line is the original water line that was installed, I want to say back in the ‘40s in this area, and it’s a cast-iron line that’s lived its life expectancy," McKaskle said.

Business owners are understandably concerned about the months of work ahead.

"Still continue to support the businesses. While we won’t have any on-street parking during the construction, there are plenty of parking spaces accommodated by the businesses or the surrounding side streets," McKaskle said.