New Unemployment Claims Down in Oklahoma a 3rd Straight Week

By 2 hours ago

Credit Tim Mossholder

First-time unemployment claims fell in Oklahoma for the third week in a row.

For the week ended April 18, 42,577 people filed initial jobless claims, 4,119 fewer than the week before.

The 9% decline was less pronounced than a 26% drop the week before.

More than 260,000 Oklahomans have filed for unemployment over the past six weeks, with more than 60,000 in the week ending April 4 alone.

Oklahoma’s latest unemployment rate recorded with the U.S. Department of Labor was almost 7.2%, reflecting the week ended April 11. Gov. Kevin Stitt said recently it is approaching 13%.

While the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has added staff to work through the mountain of claims, fraudulent claims are adding to the agency’s workload. More than 3,800 have been identified since mid-March.

"For individuals who lost their job due to the oil crisis or COVID-19 related business closures, discovering their identity has been used to file a bogus unemployment claim only adds to the devastation our neighbors are experiencing," OESC Director Robin Roberson said in a news release.

Oklahomans who believe a fraudulent claim has been filed using their personal information should email OESC at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.

Tags: 
Unemployment
Oklahoma Economy
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Members of Workforce Development Council Worry Federal Unemployment Benefits Will Keep Workers Home

By 23 hours ago
File photo

Some members of the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development are concerned the additional $600 a week in federally funded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic will keep workers from returning when their employers reopen.

Lankford Worried Federal Coronavirus Unemployment Payments May Be Too Generous

By Apr 27, 2020

In a webinar hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber on Monday, U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he fears that the amount of money paid out to Americans as federal unemployment benefits under new coronavirus legislation may be overly generous and bad economic policy.

"That's been the challenge of unemployment during this time period," Lankford said. "That we have a disincentive to get back to work." 

New Unemployment Claims Fall Again in Oklahoma

By Apr 24, 2020
File photo

New jobless claims are down a second straight week in Oklahoma.

Last week, 40,297 people filed for unemployment, a 26% drop from 54,481 the week before.

Almost 225,000 Oklahomans have now lost their jobs over the past five weeks, with a single-week record of more than 60,000 the week ending April 4.