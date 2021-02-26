On the Next All This Jazz: Black Radio Hits...for Black History Month

Dig the next broadcast of All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 27th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS HD-1...from 9pm till midnight! We'll present a wide-ranging selection of modern jazz, both recent and classic, both newly released and historically treasured. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of the program, running from 11pm to 12am, our theme will be Black Radio Hits...for Black History Month. Thus we'll hear jazz takes on the chart-busting music of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Sly Stone, and so on. And elsewhere in our show, we’ll feature tunes by Jack Wilson, Curtis Fuller, Frances Wayne, Jackie McLean, Yoko Miwa, and more. Join us! Or, if you prefer, listen to the rebroadcast of All This Jazz on Sunday night, the 28th, from 7pm till 10pm on Jazz 89.5 KWGS HD-2…! Thanks.