On the Next All This Jazz: Charles Lloyd, Tim Sparks, Myra Melford, and More

Catch the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 5th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz as we listen to a show that originally aired back in January. Our program will feature the mighty fine music of Dr. Lonnie Smith, Brad Mehldau, Tim Sparks, Joshua Redman, Charles Lloyd (shown here), Myra Melford, and many more.

Tune in, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening!