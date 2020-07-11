On the Next All This Jazz: A Gathering of Excellent “Live at Newport” Recordings

Catch the forthcoming edition of All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 11th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM (and streaming at PublicRadioTulsa.org). Our wide-ranging music program delivers three hours of recent, classic, modern, and post-modern jazz, each and every Saturday night, from 9 o’clock till midnight.

On our next broadcast, we’ll hear from Lester Bowie, Michael Brecker, Matthew Shipp, Pat Martino, Gerald Wilson, and Kate McGarry, among other greats. And in the theme-driven 3rd hour of our show, starting at 11pm, we’ll feature “Live at Newport” recordings from the 1950s to the present, including those by the likes of James Carter, Dave Brubeck, Thelonious Monk, Dave Douglas (shown here), and more.

Join us, fellow jazz fans!

(Two closing points: ATJ playlist information is always posted here...and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)