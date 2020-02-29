On the Next All This Jazz, on Leap Day 2020: February Birthdays

Tune in for the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 29th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three hours of can't-miss modern jazz...across a wide range of styles.

And in the thematic, 11pm-to-midnight hour of our show -- on this Leap Day 2020 -- our theme will be February Birthdays. Thus we'll hear from Scott Amendola, Nicole Mitchell, Tadd Dameron, Jimmy Dorsey, Dexter Gordon (shown here), and other jazz greats (past and present) born in the 2nd month. And elsewhere in our program, we'll listen to Wallace Roney, Ron Carter, Hilary Gardner, Chuck Redd, Luciana Souza, and Chick Corea, among others.

Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz galore. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its various forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners.

Also, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening.