On the Next All This Jazz: Live @ Jazz Standard

Listen for the next broadcast of All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 12th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS HD-1...from 9pm till midnight! We'll present a wide-ranging selection of modern jazz, both recent and classic, both newly released and historically treasured. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of the program, running from 11pm to 12am, our theme will be Live @ Jazz Standard. The wonderful NYC club known as Jazz Standard, which opened in 1997 and routinely presented the best of the best in this music, announced earlier this month that it is closing (due to financial struggles arising from the pandemic). So, we’ll hear some great recordings made at that venue over the years, including those by The Mingus Big Band, Dave Douglas, Nancy King, Andre Previn, and more. And elsewhere in our show, we’ll feature music by Dave Holland, Archie Shepp, Dave Stryker, Melody Gardot, Ray Kennedy, and more. Join us! Or, if you prefer, listen to the rebroadcast of All This Jazz on Sunday night, the 13th, from 7pm till 10pm on Jazz 89.5 KWGS HD-2…! Thanks.