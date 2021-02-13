On the Next All This Jazz: Love Songs Galore...and Plenty of Muisc from the Late, Great Chick Corea

Listen for the next All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 13th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM, from 9pm till midnight! We'll offer top-notch modern jazz, both recent and classic, across a wide range of styles. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of our program, running from 11pm to 12am, the theme will be -- on the eve of Valentine's Day -- Jazz Greats Playing Love Songs. Also, we'll hear plenty of music from the one and only Chick Corea, who died earlier this week at age 79. We'll also dig tunes, throughout our next broadcast, from Vince Mendoza, The Crusaders, Cyrille Aimee, Bill Evans, Eric Wyatt, and Johnny Hodges, to name but a few. Join us, fellow jazz fans! There’s No Cover, and No Minimum, and we'll be Loud & Clear on the good ol' radio...and also, of course, streaming online!