On the Next All This Jazz: Music for Black History Month 2020

Catch the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 22nd, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz, both recent and classic.

And in the theme-driven, 11-to-midnight hour of our show -- with February now well underway -- our focal point will be Jazz for Black History Month. Thus we'll hear compositions mindful of African-American history (both newly-crafted and long-familiar) from the likes of Charles Lloyd, Nina Simone, Christian McBride, Max Roach (shown here), and more. Elsewhere in our program, we'll dig the music of (to name but a few) Donald Brown, George Coleman, The Thad Jones / Mel Lewis Orchestra, Helen Merrill, and Andrew Hill.

Join us, jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver top-notch jazz across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you for listening.