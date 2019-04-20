On the Next All This Jazz: Recorded Live in Paris

Listen for All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 20th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From Paul Chambers to Paul Desmond, Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, Bill Evans to Bill Frisell, and Mary Lou Williams to Mary Halvorson, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners. Join us!

And in a gesture of support and affection for the people Paris, in the wake if the recent fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, our show’s third-hour theme (beginning at 11pm) will be Recorded Live in Paris. Thus we’ll spotlight “In Concert in The City of Light” performances by the likes of Dee Dee Bridgewater, Duke Ellington, Art Blakey, Diana Krall, and more. And elsewhere on our program, we’ll hear from Kenny Werner, Charlie Parker, Mike Gibbs, Sam Most, and other greats. Finally, please note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show.