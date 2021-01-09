On the Next All This Jazz, Songs of Peace

After a particularly difficult week in the life of this nation, on the next All This Jazz -- airing Saturday night, the 9th, on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS HD-1 -- we’ll be offering Songs of Peace. Join us from 9pm till midnight (over the radio at 89.5 FM, or via live-stream at publicradiotulsa.org) as we enjoy modern jazz, both recent and classic, across a wide range of styles...including music by pianist Christian Sands, trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, singer Jeri Brown, and saxophonist Grant Stewart, among others. And in the 3rd/thematic hour of our program, running from 11pm to 12am, we’ll hear Horace Silver’s “Peace,” McCoy Tyner’s “Search for Peace,” Joey DeFrancesco’s “Peace Bridge,” and much more. Increase the peace -- and do tune in, fellow jazz fans! Or, if you prefer, catch the rebroadcast of All This Jazz on Sunday night, the 10th, from 7pm till 10pm on Jazz 89.5 KWGS HD-2. Thanks.