On the Next All This Jazz: A Spotlight on Muisc Recorded in 1959

Listen for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 4th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, Frank Rosolino to Frank Kimbrough, Duke Jordan to Duke Pearson, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners. Join us!

And please note that our show’s third-hour theme (beginning at 11pm) will be Recorded in 1959. Thus we’ll hear from such classic albums as GERRY MULLIGAN MEETS BEN WEBSTER (shown here), TIME OUT by Dave Brubeck, KIND OF BLUE by Miles Davis, and THE SHAPE OF JAZZ TO COME by Ornette Coleman, to name just a few. And elsewhere in the program, we’ll dig Weather Report, Joe Chambers, Billie Holiday, Ibrahim Maalouf, Brad Mehldau, and so forth. Finally, note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show.