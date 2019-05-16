On the Next All This Jazz: Stellar "Live" Cuts from Harold Mabern, Art Blakey, Carmen McRae, & More

Join us for All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 18th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it lovingly chosen and presented by an actual person...rather than an algorithm!

Also, in the 3rd and thematic hour of our show, from 11pm till midnight, our focus will be "Live Recordings." Thus we'll hear -- as we listen back to a nifty show that first aired in February -- live-performance tracks from Art Blakey, Harold Mabern (shown here), George Wallington, Carmen McRae, and other greats.

Do tune in, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening.