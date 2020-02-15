On the Next All This Jazz: The Yes! Trio, Chet Baker, MJQ, and Much More

Listen for All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 15th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it lovingly chosen and presented by an actual person, rather than an algorithm or robot...!

Also, in the 3rd and thematic hour of our show, running from 11pm till midnight, our focus will be Double Takes. We'll thus hear two tracks apiece from four standout jazz albums: “Chet Baker Sings and Plays from the Film LET’S GET LOST” (released 1989), “Pyramid” by The Modern Jazz Quartet (released 1960), “Remembering Mark Murphy” by Nancy Kelly (released 2019), and “Groove du Jour” by The Yes! Trio (also released 2019; shown here). And elsewhere in our show, we’ll dig music by Harry James, Kamasi Washington, Charles Mingus, Ted Nash, the late-great Lyle Mays (who died recently at 66), and many more.

Tune in, fellow jazz fans! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, All This Jazz delivers both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles.

And please note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page.