On the Next ATJ -- A Decade in Jazz: 2010-2019 (Part II)

Join us for another glorious edition of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 14th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz...all of it lovingly chosen and presented by a person, rather than an algorithm or robot....

Also, in the 3rd and thematic hour of our show, running from 11pm till midnight, our focus will be A Decade in Jazz: 2010-2019 (Part II). Continuing our theme from last week, we'll hear killer cuts from various jazz albums released in the years 2016 through 2019, including discs by Ralph Alessi, Jimmy Cobb, Tomeka Reid, and The Bad Plus (shown here). And elsewhere in our show, listen for music by Jon Batiste, Freddie Hubbard, Monty Alexander, Jazzmeia Horn, and many more.

Tune in, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you for listening.