On the Next ATJ: Highlighting Notable Jazz Albums of 2020

Tune in for our next All This Jazz broadcast, airing Saturday the 30th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-HD1 -- from 9pm till midnight! We'll offer a can’t-miss selection of modern jazz, both recent and classic, across a wide range of styles. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of our program, running from 11pm to 12am, our theme will be Notable Jazz Albums of 2020. We’ll thus hear standout releases by Maria Schneider, Conrad Herwig, Artemis (shown here), Bill Frisell, and more. And elsewhere in the program, listen for music by Sonny Rollins, Michael Dease, Eddie Henderson, Ellis Marsalis, Rudolph Johnson, and many more. Come on along, fellow jazz fans -- there’s No Cover, and No Minimum, and we'll be Loud & Clear on the good ol' wireless at 89.5 FM…and also, FYI, streaming online....