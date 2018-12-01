On the Next ATJ: Jazz Greats with December Birthdays

Catch the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 1st, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, Bill Holman to Bill Frisell, and Gerry Mulligan to Geri Allen, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Our forthcoming broadcast will feature music by the likes of Duke Ellington, Christian McBride, Matthew Shipp, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Joshua Redman, among others. Also, on this first day of the twelfth month, our show’s third-hour theme (beginning at 11pm) will be Jazz Greats with December Birthdays…and thus we’ll spotlight such varied masters as Chet Baker, Don Pullen, Stan Kenton, and Jaco Pastorius (shown here). Finally, please note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we (more or less) maintain a Facebook page for our show.