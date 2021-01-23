On the Next ATJ: More Music from Jazz Greats Who Died in 2020

Catch the next broadcast of All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 23rd on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS HD-1 -- from 9pm till midnight! (And we'll also be live-streaming at publicradiotulsa.org.) We'll present a can't-miss assortment of modern jazz, both recent and classic, both newly released and historically treasured. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of our program, running from 11pm to 12am, our theme will be More Jazz Greats Who Died Last Year. Thus we'll revisit last week's In Memoriam focus as we hear from McCoy Tyner, Bucky Pizzarelli, Annie Ross, Ray Mantilla, and more. And elsewhere in the show, we’ll dig Andre Previn, Bill Harris, Eddie Daniels, Catherine Russell, and the late Sammy Nestico, among others. Join us, fellow jazz advocates! Or, if you prefer, listen to the rebroadcast of All This Jazz on Sunday night, the 24th, from 7pm till 10pm on Jazz 89.5 KWGS HD-2.... Thanks.