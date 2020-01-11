On the Next ATJ: More Notable Jazz Albums of 2019

Tune in for All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 11th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz, all of it lovingly chosen and presented by a person....

Also, in the 3rd and thematic hour of our broadcast, running from 11pm till midnight, our focus will be More Notable Jazz Albums of 2019. We'll hear some excellent recordings -- as we extend our theme from last week's show -- by the likes of Abdullah Ibrahim (shown here), Todd Marcus, Julian Lage, Sara Gazarek, Steve Davis, and others. And elsewhere in our show, listen for music by Wallace Roney, Tierney Sutton, Charlie Haden, McCoy Tyner, Kendrick Scott, many more.

Come on along, fellow jazz fans! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening.