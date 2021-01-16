On the Next ATJ: Music from Jazz Greats Who Died Last Year

Tune in for our next broadcast of All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 16th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS HD-1 -- from 9pm till midnight! (Also live-streaming, btw, at publicradiotulsa.org.) We'll present a mighty tasty array of modern jazz, both recent and classic, both newly released and historically treasured. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of our program, running from 11pm to 12am, our special theme will be Jazz Greats Who Died Last Year. Thus we’ll hear music from the likes of Jimmy Heath, Lee Konitz, Wallace Roney, Gary Peacock, and more. And elsewhere in the show, we’ll spin swinging stuff by Anat Cohen, John Fedchock, Rez Abbasi, Andy Kirk, Sonny Clark, and Dave Brubeck, among others. Join us, fellow jazz fans! Or, if you prefer, listen to the rebroadcast of All This Jazz on Sunday night, the 17th, from 7pm till 10pm on Jazz 89.5 KWGS HD-2! Thanks.