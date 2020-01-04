On the Next ATJ: Notable Jazz Albums of 2019

Happy New Year, music buffs! Join us for All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 4th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz...all of it lovingly chosen and presented by a person, rather than an algorithm or robot....

Also, in the 3rd and thematic hour of our show, running from 11pm till midnight, our focus will be Notable Jazz Albums of 2019. We'll hear excellent recordings from John Coltrane (shown here), Warren Vache, Joey DeFrancesco, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Peter Hand, and others. And elsewhere in our show, listen for music by Judi Silvano, Bill Charlap, Woody Herman, Charles Mingus, Eddie Harris, and many more.

Tune in, fellow jazz fans! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you for listening.