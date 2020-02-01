On the Next ATJ: Red Norvo, Lee Wiley, Chico Hamilton, Antonio Sanchez, William Parker, and More

Join us for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 1st, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, Jim Hall to Jim McNeely, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, and Gerry Mulligan to Geri Allen, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners. Come on along!

Our forthcoming broadcast -- which originally aired back in late January of last year -- will offer music by Chick Corea, Red Norvo, Lee Wiley, Chico Hamilton, Antonio Sanchez, William Parker (shown here), and many more. Finally, please note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show.