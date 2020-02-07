On the Next ATJ...on the Eve of the 2020 Oscars...Jazz Goes to Movies

Dig the next broadcast of All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 8th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM (and live-streaming at PublicRadioTulsa.org). Our program delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, every Saturday night from 9 o’clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.)

From Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, Dave Brubeck to Dave Holland, and Billie Holiday to Dr. Billy Taylor, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many various forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

On our forthcoming program, on the eve of the 92nd Academy Awards, we’ll hear film music played by the lovely likes of Sonny Rollins, Milt Jackson, Camila Meza, Zoot Sims, Ruby Braff, and more. Join us, jazz buffs!

