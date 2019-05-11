On the Next Edition of All This Jazz: First-Rate Music in 2's and 4's

Join us for All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 11th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it introduced, chosen, contextualized, and presented by an actual person (rather than a robot)!

Also, in the thematic, 11pm-to-midnight hour of our show, our theme will be Duos and Quartets. Thus we'll hear solid jazz tracks from 2- and 4-piece combos featuring (to name just a few) Roy Haynes (shown here), Mark Turner, Christian McBride, Hank Mobley, Helen Merrill, and more. And elsewhere in our show, we’ll hear music by Stan Kenton, Joel Ross, Betty Carter, Eddie Daniels, Sonny Clark, and many others.

Tune in, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening!