Next Rounds Of Snow To Drop 4 To 8 Inches Across Northeastern Oklahoma

Tulsa’s official snowfall total Sunday night was just over 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Get ready for round two.

"Three to 8 inches of additional snowfall is expected across the region with the next storm that moves in Tuesday through Thursday," NWS Tulsa said in a Monday afternoon weather briefing.

NWS is forecasting 4 to 6 total inches of snow in Tulsa. Forecast snowfall amounts increase south and east of the metro area, with 6 to 8 inches projected in Muskogee, McAlester, and northwest Arkansas.

A winter storm warning takes effect Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. "Multiple rounds of heavy snow" are expected.