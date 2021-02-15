Next Rounds Of Snow To Drop 4 To 8 Inches Across Northeastern Oklahoma

Credit National Weather Service Tulsa

Tulsa’s official snowfall total Sunday night was just over 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Get ready for round two. 

"Three to 8 inches of additional snowfall is expected across the region with the next storm that moves in Tuesday through Thursday," NWS Tulsa said in a Monday afternoon weather briefing.

NWS is forecasting 4 to 6 total inches of snow in Tulsa. Forecast snowfall amounts increase south and east of the metro area, with 6 to 8 inches projected in Muskogee, McAlester, and northwest Arkansas. 

A winter storm warning takes effect Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. "Multiple rounds of heavy snow" are expected.

Winter weather

