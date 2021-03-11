Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Nights When Nothing Happened: A Novel" (Encore)

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, March 9th.
    Aired on Tuesday, March 9th.

(Note: This interview first aired back in December.) Our guest is the writer Simon Han, who was born in China, grew up in Texas, and was formerly a Tulsa Artist Fellow. He joins us to discuss his novel, "Nights When Nothing Happened." As was noted of this tender, perceptive coming-of-age saga in a starred review in Kirkus: "Han expertly shifts the ground under the narrative, constantly shaking the snow globe to nudge the reader's perspective away from the familiar.... [The book's] characters are authentic, vulnerable, and utterly convincing, delivering one dynamite novel. An astutely realized portrait of the collateral damage wrought by the pursuit of the American dream."

Tags: 
Asian Americans
Texas
Suburban Life
Novels
American Culture
American Literature
Writers on Writing
Teens and Adolescents
Tulsa Artist Fellowship
Class Distinctions (in Economics)
The Immigrant Experience (in America)
China

Related Content

"Just Like Us: The True Story of Four Mexican Girls Coming of Age in America"

By Rich Fisher

A Rise In Depression Among Teens And Young Adults Could Be Linked To Social Media Use

By Mar 14, 2019

Updated at 3:45 p.m.

A study published Thursday in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology finds the percentage of U.S. teens and young adults reporting mental distress, depression and suicidal thoughts and actions has risen significantly over the past decade. While these problems also increased among adults 26 and older, the increase was not nearly as large as among younger people.

"Big Dreams and Brave Journeys at a High School for Immigrant Teens" (Encore presentation.)

By Rich Fisher

Chinese-American Descendants Uncover Forged Family Histories

By Dec 17, 2013

What if you discovered the last name you've lived with since birth is fake?

That's what happened in many Chinese-American families who first came to the U.S. before World War II, when the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 banned Chinese laborers from legally entering the country.

The law, formally repealed by Congress 70 years ago Tuesday, prompted tens of thousands of Chinese to use forged papers to enter the U.S. illegally.

"A River of Stars: A Novel" (Encore Presentation)

By Aug 5, 2019

(Please note: This interview first aired last year.) Our guest is Vanessa Hua, a columnist at the San Francisco Chronicle, who joins us to discuss her debut novel, "A River of Stars." It's a powerful and moving saga of modern-day motherhood, immigration, and identity in which a pregnant Chinese woman makes her way to California (i.e., Los Angeles, and then San Francisco's Chinatown) in pursuit of the American dream.

"Stories from the Front Lines of China's Great Urban Migration"

By Mar 29, 2012

Today on our program we speak by phone with Michelle Dammon Loyalka, a freelance journalist and editor, who's just put out a new book (from the University of California Press) called "Eating Bitterness: Stories from the Front Lines of China's Great Urban Migration." Praised in Publishers Weekly as "a thorough and insightful examination of the gritty, arduous side of the Chinese economic miracle," this book profiles eight different migrant peasants in contemporary China --- an impossibly vast and rapidly changing country where, each year, some 200 million such migrants travel from the countr