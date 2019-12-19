No Surprises From Oklahoma's US House Delegation in Impeachment Vote

Oklahoma’s U.S. House delegation followed their parties on last night’s impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Republican Reps. Tome Cole, Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin voted against both articles, while Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn voted for them.

On the House floor, Cole bashed the entire process.

"After a truncated investigation that denied the president due process, cherry-picked evidence and witness testimony to fit their narrative, and trampled on Republicans’ minority rights, Democrats are moving forward with a partisan impeachment vote," Cole said.

Hern said not enough time was spent on the investigation since hearings began Nov. 13.

"So, out of the 22 days, just seven days, seven days, were used to investigate, debate and vote on the impeachment of the duly elected leader of our country. No wonder my constituents are upset. Seven days to impeach the president of the United States," Hern said.

In a video posted to Twitter after the House vote, Mullin said Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had it in for President Trump.

"The day she said that they were going to impeach the president of the United States and brought forth the articles of impeachment, she said this has been two and a half years in the making. … That tells you enough, that they’ve been trying to do this from day one because they don’t like the way he does business," Mullin said.

In a statement, Lucas called the impeachment process a "flawed, partisan probe."

"There’s only one thing that’s been made clear by today’s partisan impeachment vote: This unjust impeachment is a disservice to the American people," Lucas said.

Horn announced Tuesday she would support impeachment.

"I did not come to Congress seeking impeachment, nor do I agree with the extreme voices on either side. But we must act to protect our Constitution, the integrity of our elections, and our national security," Horn said in a statement.