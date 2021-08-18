Northeast Oklahoma District Closes Due To COVID

By Associated Press 37 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A small school district in northeastern Oklahoma said Tuesday it is closing due to positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff, just as major hospitals in the state warned they are overwhelmed due to a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Chelsea Public School, a district of about 750 students about 40 miles northeast of Tulsa, announced its closure on social media.

“Due to a significant number of students and staff positive for COVID-19, Chelsea Public School will be out through Friday. Buildings are being deep cleaned,” according to the district’s Facebook page.

Phone calls to the district rang unanswered.

State Department of Education spokesperson Carrie Burkhart said she could not immediately confirm the district had shutdown, although districts must report any closure.

The delta-driven surge has resulted in a higher percentage of those infected being hospitalized, according to Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health

Dr. Stan Schwartz, an infectious disease specialist with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, said a mask mandate is clearly needed.

“Until the virus can’t find anybody to infect (through vaccinations), we don’t get rid of it,” Schwartz said. “We would really like to see masks be mandatory in as many situations as possible because partial measures are not going to be as effective as complete measures.”

Okla. Hospital Officials Paint Picture Of Health Care System On Brink Of Collapse Under COVID Surge

By Aug 17, 2021
OU Health

Officials from several Oklahoma hospitals gathered in Oklahoma City Tuesday to strike an urgent tone in their pleas with Oklahomans to wear masks, get vaccinated and keep the state's health care system from collapsing in on itself as the rates of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths appear poised to eclipse previous surge records.

Tulsa Council Takes No Action On Proposed New Mask Requirement In Special Meeting

By Aug 16, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The City of Tulsa will continue not to have a mask mandate until at least Aug. 25.

A special meeting Monday night to consider a proposal for those 4 years and older to wear masks in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 went without a vote after a procedural motion to call one failed to get the required two-thirds majority.

The five councilors agreeing to call a vote were Mykey Arthrell-Knezek, Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee. The four opposed were Jeannie Cue, Connie Dodson, Jayme Fowler and Phil Lakin.

Oklahoma GOP Continues Holocaust Rhetoric At Capitol Rally Opposing Public Health Measures

By Aug 16, 2021
Oklahoma Republican Party

At a Saturday rally inside the Oklahoma State Capitol opposing COVID-19 public health measures, the Oklahoma Republican Party continued its now-familiar messaging comparing pandemic-related policies to Nazi Germany and its atrocities.

The party promoted the rally, attended by several hundred demonstrators, with the hashtags #NoMasks, #NoLockdowns and #NoVaccineMandates.