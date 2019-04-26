From the Noted Poet and Tulsa Artist Fellow Quraysh Ali Lansana Comes "The Skin of Dreams"

Related Program: 
On this edition of ST, we speak with the acclaimed poet and writing instructor Quraysh Ali Lansana (born 1964 in Enid, Oklahoma). Now based in Tulsa and recently named a Tulsa Artist Fellow, Lansana has published several books over the years: poetry collections, children's books, edited or co-edited anthologies, textbooks, etc. Long based in Chicago, and greatly influenced by the African-American cultural, social, and political life of that city -- and more generally, by the Black Arts Movement in American life and letters -- Lansana has a new book out. It's a special, career-spanning volume titled "The Skin of Dreams: New and Collected Poems, 1995-2018," which he tells us about. And please note, there will be a free-to-the-public book launch and party to celebrate the release of "The Skin Of Dreams" tomorrow night, Saturday the 27th, at the Tulsa Artist Fellowship Archer Studios. Those studios are located at 109 North MLK, Jr. Blvd. and the event is from 7pm to 9pm.

