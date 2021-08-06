Related Program: 
StudioTulsa

"Nudging" for Good, Behavioral Economist Richard Thaler On the Choices We Make

By 1 hour ago

Everyday during our daily routine, we are "nudged" to make choices and decisions in a particular way. Most are beneficial to us, others, not. They range from our car reminding us to buckle up when we drive, to the ATM making us take our card back before dispensing cash, to our streaming services and e-commerce sites suggesting other items based on our previous history.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with behavioral economist and 2017 Nobel Laureate Richard Thaler about the new edition of "Nudge." The new edition, written with co-author legal scholar Cass Sunstein, updates the "nudges" that help us make good decisions, as well as avoiding the "sludge," nudges that are detrimental to our finances, and otherwise make life more difficult.

Tags: 
Economics
Richard Thaler
Human behavior
Psychology
Sociology
Brain research
Technology
Communication

