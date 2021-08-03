NYC Becomes Largest U.S. City To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Activities

New York City will require workers and patrons at indoor businesses to show proof of vaccination starting on September 13, becoming the first major U.S. city to take such action amid a surge of new cases nationwide driven by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new mandate on Tuesday, saying it will apply to indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues.

The mayor said New York was the first major city in the U.S. to issue such a mandate.

"You want to enjoy everything great this summer in New York City? Go get vaccinated," de Blasio said.

