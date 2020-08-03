ODOT Approves Speed Limit Increases on Rural Sections of I-35, I-40

Credit Oklahoma Department of Transportation

First it was turnpikes, now rural stretches of interstate in Oklahoma are getting higher speed limits.

A total of 399 miles along I-35 and I-40 will get 75 mph limits posted in the coming months.

"A comprehensive engineering study was completed for these locations in accordance with Department of Transportation rules, regulations and policies. We have a commitment to safety," said State Traffic Engineer Chad Pendley.

The increase will apply to I-35 from the Texas state line to Purcell and from the Oklahoma County-Logan County line to Kansas. It will also apply to I-40 from Texas to Elk City, east of Elk City to Clinton, east of Weatherford to the OKC metro, and from Shawnee to Sallisaw.

The new limits won’t be in effect until signs are posted.

"Really, what our goal here is, is to make sure that we close the gap between the speeds that the traffic is traveling out on the highway system and the posted speed limit that’s on the black-and-white signs," said Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz.

The interstate speed limit increases follow a decision last month by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to raise maximum speeds on stretches of six toll roads from 75 to 80 miles per hour.

Transportation
Oklahoma Department of Transportation

