OESC Head 'Excited' For This Week's Claim Processing Event At Expo Square

The interim director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says the agency will be using what it has learned at its past claims processing events in other cities to assist Tulsans with their unemployment benefits.

"We've figured out how to efficiently get through 500-plus people and help them with their claims and make sure that their issues are answered," said Shelley Zumwalt, who was tapped to lead the agency by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May.

The event is meant to assist Oklahomans who have experienced difficulty in filing for or receiving unemployment benefits over the course of the pandemic.

"They usually walk in pretty upset, understandably -- they've had a really hard time -- but they walk out very pleased," Zumwalt said of claimants at past events.

Zumwalt said she sympathizes with people who've experienced one common complaint about the agency: that it's at time very difficult or impossible to get through on the phone.

"The phone situation has been an issue since I arrived at this position, and I'm not okay with it," she said. "It is something that we're still working on, to make sure that people can effectively use that call system and get relief from the issues that they have."

Zumwalt said she believes that the claims events will help clear some of the logjam in the agency's phone system.

"We served over 3,000 people in Oklahoma City, and that's 3,000 less people that'll be tying up that phone line, and I think we'll start to see the fruits of our labor with that," she said.

"I'm hopeful that we can see everyone that needs some help," Zumwalt said. "It's going to be a great event in a great venue, and we're excited to come to Tulsa."

The event at Expo Square will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Zumwalt said attendees are asked to start lining up no earlier than 6 a.m. Up to 400 individuals will be able to receive assistance each day; after the 400th person in line on Wednesday, "front of the line" passes for Thursday will be distributed to those remaining in line.