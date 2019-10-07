Related Program: 
Offering Better Care to Those with Skin Ailments: A Chat with Dr. Ade Adamson, a Noted Dermatologist

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Ade Adamson, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the newly created Dell Medical School at UT-Austin. As noted at this "bio" page from the UT-Austin website, where you can also access a list of Dr. Adamson's articles: "His primary clinical interest is in caring for patients at high risk for melanoma of the skin, such as those with many moles (particularly atypical moles) or a personal and/or family history of melanoma. Adamson's research involves understanding patterns of health care utilization including overuse and underuse in dermatology. He is interested in how effectively and efficiently the health care system delivers care to patients with skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States. He is passionate about health care disparities, access to specialty health care, and health care costs."

