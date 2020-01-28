Office of Management and Enterprise Services Asks for Less State Money, Cites Fee Changes

The agency that handles information services for the rest of state government on Tuesday asked Oklahoma lawmakers for less money next fiscal year.

Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steven Harpe said they’ll get by with $12.8 million less because they’ve overhauled their fees agencies pay for information services above and beyond the standard slate mandated by state law.

"We’ve got to move the state into commodity-based technologies. I mean, where we sit today where we’re trying to manage all this, it’s very expensive and at the same time doesn’t provide the value back to the agencies that it would," Harpe said. "Those of you that have private business, you realize that, you know, you have to consume in order to compete, and we feel the state needs to follow that model as well."

Decreased state appropriations for information services account for nearly $7 million of the OMES budget reduction.

Many agency heads have complained to lawmakers in budget hearings about ballooning IT costs. Harpe, recently appointed OMES director by Gov. Kevin Stitt, said under the new model, the majority of agencies will pay less.

"The base number’s 189 — 189 agencies and affiliates that we provide services to — 61% of them are going to see a decrease in fiscal 21," Harpe said.

That does mean, however, the rest will pay the same or more.

"Either they have technology that we can’t leverage anywhere else, or they have technology debt that’s very expensive to maintain. I believe it’s the libraries that have storage that we can’t — they have to have it on site, we can’t leverage it anywhere else, it can’t live in another data center, and storage is extremely expensive. That’s one example," Harpe said.