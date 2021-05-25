Officials: $414 Million School Bond Isn't A Political Issue

Updated May 25, 4:35 p.m.

Officials from around Tulsa are urging voters to pass a $414 million bond package on June 8th for Tulsa Public Schools.

In a press conference today between Tulsa Regional Chamber, Green Country Workforce, and a citizens bond committee, the link between healthy schools and a strong economy was highlighted. Michael Neal is the President and CEO of the Tulsa Chamber.

"Our local school systems develop the workforce of tomorrow," Neal said. "They provide a pipeline that companies need."

This vote is more controversial than usual. In a Facebook post on May 6th, the Republican Party of Tulsa urged voters to reject the bond, citing a distrust of superintendent Deborah Gist.

Tensions have risen between Republicans and Gist since the start of the pandemic. While Governor Kevin Stitt pushed for a return to in-person learning last year, Gist delayed. Students in Tulsa went back to school in February.

Neal said he isn’t worried, but he also isn’t making assumptions.

"You never take anything for granted. You certainly don't take for granted you're going to pass any kind of bond measure, especially a bond measure that requires 60% public support. That's huge."

For more information on the four propositions in the bond package, visit Tulsa Public Schools.

Correction: This story originally said TPS officials were describing the bond as not a political issue and were urging people to vote yes. The district was not involved in Tuesday's news conference.