Officials: Reopening Businesses, Virus Aid to Offset Losses

By 1 hour ago

Credit Matt Trotter / KWGS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal relief aid and reopening Oklahoma businesses shuttered to slow down the spread of the coronavirus could potentially offset the steep economic impact of the pandemic, state lawmakers said.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission projected earlier this month that the state is slated to have $1.366 billion less to spend in fiscal 2021 than it had the previous year, based on analysis of current trends in revenue streams such as oil and gas production, tax collections and sales, and payroll tax receipts.

Fiscal 2021 begins July 1, giving lawmakers a few weeks in this year’s abbreviated legislative session to create and agree on a spending plan, The Journal Record reported Thursday.

For Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, figuring out how the $1.25 billion Oklahoma received through the federal coronavirus aid bill can help state agencies is a priority.

But the bill mandates the money is not to be used to fill budget holes unrelated to the state’s pandemic response.

“That’s one of the things that hasn’t really been considered yet. Where does that money go and how does it offset any loss of revenue?” Treat said. “What we need on that from a state legislator’s perspective is transparency. We need to make sure the public knows where those monies are going and how they are being utilized.”

Chief financial officers of state agencies were instructed to document pandemic expenses, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday. Money spent on overtime, computers for people to work at home, personal protective equipment and other virus-related expenses are reimbursable.

Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei said the revenue projections are based on economic data analysis, which examines unemployment levels and steep declines in oil and gas prices.

“We believe these apolitical revenue revisions should be taken very seriously,” Mazzei added.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson along with Treat and other lawmakers are optimistic that income tax receipts that have been down by 25% and sales taxes down by 12% should rebound as the state’s economy begins to reopen.

“I think we’ll have some tough decisions moving forward, but I don’t think it will be as dire as that $1.3 billion number,” Thompson said.

Tags: 
Oklahoma State Budget
Oklahoma Economy

Related Content

Equalization Board Makes Oklahoma Revenue Failure Official, Anticipates $1.3B Shortfall Next Year

By Apr 20, 2020
Serge Melki

The Oklahoma State Board of Equalization made official on Monday a $416.9 million revenue shortfall this fiscal year.

While oil prices plunged  into negative territory, that did not worsen the situation.

"We’ve already collected approximately 90% of those revenues with three months remaining, and only two of those months are going to be significantly impacted by this drastic change in pricing," said Oklahoma Tax Commission Executive Director Jay Doyle.

Forecasters See Big Oil Demand Hit, Continued Low Prices Due to COVID-19

By Apr 20, 2020

With prices already tanked, forecasters are now starting to estimate how much global oil demand will fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil and Gas Journal Managing Editor of Economics Conglin Xu said it will likely be a steep drop.

"I expect that oil demand this year will decline 13% from last year to 87 million barrels per day. The size of the collapse is almost six times heavier than the collapse during the 2008 financial crisis period," Xu said.

New Unemployment Claims Down in Oklahoma a 3rd Straight Week

By Apr 30, 2020
Tim Mossholder

First-time unemployment claims fell in Oklahoma for the third week in a row.

For the week ended April 18, 42,577 people filed initial jobless claims, 4,119 fewer than the week before.

The 9% decline was less pronounced than a 26% drop the week before.

More than 260,000 Oklahomans have filed for unemployment over the past six weeks, with more than 60,000 in the week ending April 4 alone.