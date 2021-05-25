OHP Sending Troopers To Tulsa For Busy Centennial, Memorial Day Weekend

All eyes are on Tulsa going into this weekend, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s.

"We’re going to stage over 100 troopers here in Tulsa just to assist Tulsa PD should they need any assistance with any of the activities going on here. Hopefully, if you’re traveling, you’ll see a trooper because like I said, we’ve got them all out there this weekend," OHP Zone Commander Mike Mize told the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday.

There’s a full slate of events related to the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre happening Friday through Monday, and the National Black Power Convention will also be in town for three days ahead of the centennial. Their agenda includes an armed march through Greenwood.

It’s also the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

"Memorial [Day] weekend is always a challenge for us. It’s going to be even more of a challenge this week in Tulsa, lot of events going on. The chief of the highway patrol has canceled all days off. Every trooper will be working Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday," Mize said.

Almost 4 million people in Oklahoma’s AAA region are expected to travel this weekend.

