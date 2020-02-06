Okfuskee County Authorities Arrest Man After Two Bodies Found in Burned House

OKEMAH, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma arrested a 29-year-old Okemah man after two people were found dead near there inside a burning home.

Joshua Ryan Green was living at the residence where the bodies were found and was a "person of interest," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a press release. Authorities found Green late Wednesday near Clearview.

Someone called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. to report a fire at the home, and when authorities arrived they discovered the two bodies, the OSBI said.

Investigators determined the two individuals, whose identities haven’t been released, were killed before the fire was started.