Oklahoma Adds Another 737 COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 29,000

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 737 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 28,802.

Tulsa County had 112 of Thursday's reported cases, bringing its total to 6,856. Oklahoma County leads the state with 6,981 cases.

The state health department reported three deaths on Thursday, with one in the past 24 hours. Two deaths were women 65 or older. The third death was a man between 50 and 64 years old.

COVID-19 has now officially killed 477 Oklahomans. Tulsa County leads the state with 89 deaths.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, rose from 750 to 766. It peaked at 773 on Tuesday. According to the Tulsa Health Department's dashboard, Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 160 to 152. It peaked at 177 on July 17.

Statewide, 628 people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, 21 more than the day before. Of those hospitalized Thursday, 260 were in intensive care units.

The state reported 21% of its adult ICU beds were available Thursday evening. The state has stopped reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

According to the Tulsa Health Department, local hospitalizations were at 130 at last count. They have hovered around 130 for much of the past week. Tulsa County hit a high of 137 hospitalizations on July 16. Local hospitalization numbers are frequently changed based on new information.

Because of recent system problems, the state health department is trying to catch up on reporting, and it is not clear how many patients are considered to have recovered from COVID-19. According to the latest executive order report, the total recovered is 22,441; however, the case total on that report does not reflect the most recent figure.

Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The Tulsa Health Department reported 5,740 Tulsa County residents have recovered from COVID-19, leaving the county with 1,027 active cases.

Overall, the state's positive test rate remained at 6.2%. Out of 9,761 tests reported Thursday evening, 10.5% were positive.