Oklahoma AG Hunter Withdraws From Gaming Compact Negotiations

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has ended his involvement in Gov. Kevin Stitt's ongoing attempts to renegotiate gaming compacts with tribes in the state.

Hunter sent Stitt a brief letter on Monday informing the governor he was withdrawing.

"Pursuant to our recent conversations, I am withdrawing from further participation in the tribal gaing compact negotiations. I look forward to and a committed to working with you in the future on any and all matters within my purview as chief legal officer of the State of Oklahoma," the letter reads in full.

Stitt believes the gaming compacts expire Jan. 1, 2020. He wants tribes to payer a higher rate for their exclusivity fees. They currently range from 4% to 10%.

Stitt has said gaming would be illegal after Jan. 1 and has suggested he would invite commercial operators to the state.

Tribes are firm in their position the compacts automatically renew for an additional 15-year period. They plan to continue casino operations.

Hunter had met with tribal representatives earlier in the negotiations before withdrawing.

"Under Article VI, Section 8 of the Oklahoma Constitution and 74.0.S. S1221, the governor is given authority to enter into agreements with the federally recognized tribes. Accordingly, the attorney general and the governor have agreed to return the lead agency over tribal gaming compact negotiations to the Governor’s Office. This will allow the governor and his legal counsel to negotiate directly with tribes to hopefully develop a path forward," said Hunter's communications director, Alex Gerszewski, in a statement.

Stitt's office has not responded to a request for comment. Stitt will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the compact negotiations.