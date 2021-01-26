Oklahoma AG Sues PPE Company, Seeks $1.8M

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Tulsa-based company accepted a $2.1 million deposit from the State Department of Health to purchase masks but then failed to deliver or refund the money to the state, Attorney General Mike Hunter alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Hunter filed the lawsuit in Oklahoma County against PPE Supplies, LLC and its owner, Casey Bradford.

The suit claims the health department made an up-front deposit of $2.1 million for 1.2 million masks, but that Bradford failed to deliver. When the agency canceled its orders, they say Bradford only refunded about $300,000.

“The state cannot afford to be left on the hook for that money, which funds critical programs for Oklahomans,” Hunter said in a statement. “We refuse to stand idle when a vendor doesn’t uphold their end of an agreement, especially during a global pandemic when there will be real consequences for Oklahomans and the Department of Health if that money is not returned.”

Records show the company was formed on March 23, the same day the state made its first purchase order with the company.

A Tulsa attorney listed as the registered agent for the company, Nicholas Jones, didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.