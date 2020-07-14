Oklahoma Bests Week-Old COVID Record with 993 New Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Climbing

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 993 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record for the state.

The previous record increase was 858 new cases, set July 7. Oklahoma now has a total of 21,738 known cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tulsa County had 181 of Tuesday's new cases, bringing its state-leading total to 5,448. Oklahoma County is only 189 cases behind, with 5,259.

Four deaths were reported Tuesday: a Tulsa County woman between 18 and 35 years old, a Tulsa County man between 50 and 64, a McCurtain County man 65 or older, and an Oklahoma County woman 65 or older. The health department said none of the deaths were in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 has officially killed 428 Oklahomans, 78 of them in Tulsa County, the most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, hit another high Tuesday at 645. Tulsa County's seven-day average dropped from 166 to 155, according to a Tulsa Health Department online dashboard.

Statewide, hospitalizations were up to 546 as of Monday evening, 47 more than at the end of the previous week when numbers were last reported. The state's record for hospitalizations is 562 on March 31. The number of people in the hospital has steadily increased since June 1, the day Oklahoma moved to phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan.

According to the most recent available data, 117 Tulsa County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, a new high.

Over the course of the pandemic, 2,116 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19. According to the state health department, 20% of Oklahoma's adult ICU beds are available. The state has stopped publicly reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

The state health department reported on Tuesday 820 additional patients as recovered from COVID-19, raising that total to 16,635. Patients are considered recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. The state has 4,675 active cases.

In Tulsa County, 223 additional patients are considered to have recovered for a total of 4,271, leaving the county with 1,099 active cases, a drop of 44 from Monday.

Overall, the state's percentage of positive tests rose from 5.3% to 5.5%. More than 9.3% of 21,567 tests reported Monday were positive.