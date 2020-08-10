Oklahoma Blood Institute Looking for Convalescent Plasma Donors amid High Hospital Demand

Hospital demand for convalescent plasma to help people battling COVID-19 is up 700% in recent weeks, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

OBI Executive Director Jan Laub said that’s in addition to their normal demand for blood products, all of which are coming up a bit short.

"We need 1,200 donations a day just on blood supply, and think about all the people in our hospital with COVID-related illness that we could, you know, if we had the CCP donors in here, we could be helping. So, it’s at a critical level," Laub said.

Laub said OBI is getting about 20 convalescent plasma donors a day across their system. The need is 60 to 80. People who have recovered from COVID-19 or received a positive antibody test are encouraged to schedule an appointment and register for a national COVID plasma registry.

OBI is also offering COVID-19 antibody tests to all donors.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith went to donate her first round Monday morning. She and her husband recently recovered from COVID-19, which she thinks they got during a road trip despite following precautions like wearing masks.

"If there’s anybody out there who needs this, then I’m delighted to be able to do this one small act and continue to do it as long as it works," Keith said.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations been above 500 a day for nearly a month, reaching a peak of 663 on July 28.

Oklahoma's 7-Day Average of New COVID Cases Holds Steady as State Nears 44,000 Total

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 397 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 43,963.

Tulsa County had 97 of Monday's new cases. Its total rose to 10,562, second in the state to Oklahoma County's 10,665.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, ticked up slightly, going from 763 to 766. The average has held steady for the past three days.

Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 202 to 201 and has also remained flat the past three days.

Tulsa County Sheriff Gets Rapid COVID Testing System for Jail

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office now has a rapid COVID testing system for use at the jail.

The jail's medical provider, Turn Key Health, helped acquire the system, which runs antigen tests with results in 15 minutes.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said it will not be used in all cases when an inmate or jail employee needs a COVID test.

Details Still Unclear On White House Virus Expert's Oklahoma Visit

One day after Gov. Kevin Stitt made conflicting statements regarding a planned visit from White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, no further clarity has emerged from Oklahoma City.

President Donald Trump announced the visit by Birx -- to provide "aggressive, tailored and targeted guidance" on handling the coronavirus -- in a Wednesday press conference.

At a press conference on Thursday, Stitt alternated between saying his office had invited Birx and that they hadn't. The governor said he didn't know what site or sites Birx wanted to visit.