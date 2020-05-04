Oklahoma Budget Package Includes Bill Requiring Daily Reports on State CARES Act Spending

By 40 minutes ago

Credit Serge Melki

In lawmakers’ package of 12 budget bills is one that would require daily reports on Oklahoma’s spending of federal coronavirus relief funds.

House Appropriations and Budget Chair Kevin Wallace said Monday it appears the state has $800 million to spend once distributions are made to local governments from Oklahoma's roughly $1.2 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allocation, and lawmakers want input.

"We have reached out looking for an executive and legislature summit to discuss how to employ those funds. Right now, that’s still up to the governor and his directions of the utilization for the CARES Act," Wallace said.

Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson said lawmakers asked Gov. Kevin Stitt to include them before turning to legislation.

"We want some transparency out of the governor’s office. We’ve asked to be involved, and so far, we’ve received just crickets from the letter that we sent to him. There’s been no reply," Thompson said.

Senate Bill 1944 would require the daily reports be published on the state Oklahoma's Checkbook website

Tags: 
Oklahoma State Budget
CARES Act

Related Content

Republican Leaders Announce $7.8B Budget Agreement Between Oklahoma House, Senate

By 2 hours ago

Oklahoma House and Senate Republican leaders presented on Monday a $7.8 billion budget agreement.

Their spending plan is only about $400 million than the current fiscal year's after the State Board of Equalization estimated a $1.3 billion shortfall last month.

House Speaker Charles McCall said lawmakers turned to one-time spending, reserve funds and off-the-top dollars to close the gap, and they plan to cut most agency budgets 4%.

U.S. Small Business Administration Speaks With KWGS About The Paycheck Protection Program In Okla.

By May 1, 2020
Google Street View

So far, the federal government has approved $660 billion in funding for small business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. On Thursday, April 30th, Larry Weatherford, Oklahoma district public affairs specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, which administers the program, spoke with KWGS about the program's successes and criticisms, and encouraged any Oklahoma small business owners who haven't yet applied for assistance to do so as soon as possible before funding runs out.

Tulsa Transit Eligible for Nearly $20M in CARES Act Funding

By May 1, 2020
Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit’s share of federal coronavirus relief money is roughly $19.7 million.

General Manager Ted Rieck reported the allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to the transit board this week.

"This is a huge amount of money for us. It’s, like, 82% of our annual budget and three times our normal allocation," Rieck said.

Rieck's priority for the funding is offsetting an expected decrease in funding next fiscal year from the City of Tulsa as it deals with a 13% drop in general revenue.